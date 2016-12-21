Laila Main Laila! Sunny Leone sizzles with KILLER moves; Shah Rukh Khan nails it with intense kohl-eyes
New Delhi: The much-awaited blockbuster song from 'Raees' is here and we must say Sunny Leone is the indeed the centre of attraction in it. She moves and grooves like a swan in this reprised version of 'Laila Main Laila' song. Everything about the song is pure entertainment—right from her look to the choreography—it ticks all the right boxes.
'Laila Main Laila' was originally composed by Kalyanji - Anandji and featured Zeenat Aman in the film 'Qurbani'. The recreated version for 'Raees' has been produced by Ram Sampath. The lyrics are penned by Indeevar while additional lyrics are by Javed Akhtar.
The reprised version has been sung by Pawni Pandey and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. 'Raees' will see Shah Rukh Khan in a gangster avatar and is set to release on January 25, 2017.
The amazing chemistry between Sunny and Shah Rukh in the song is beyond words. You have to watch the song on loop and we bet you can't escape the magic of Laila. SRK's kohl-eyes are killing us already!
Watch the 'Laila Main Laila' song here:
