Mahira Khan’s reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zaalima’ will melt your heart
Mumbai: The much awaited track- Zaalima -from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer –Raees – is out and its romantically mesmerising.
Shah Rukh, a hopeless romantic that he is, had been teasing his fans with a few glimpses of the song and finally unveiled it on Thursday.
The Pakistani beauty, who is thrilled about her Bollywood debut opposite the King of Romance took to Twitter to react to ‘Zaalima’ in the sweetest way possible.
She tweeted: “#Zaalima tujh se hi shuru, tujh pe hi khatam .... (sic).”
#Zaalima tujh se hi shuru, tujh pe hi khatam .... https://t.co/fXr5RwLcvN
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) 5 January 2017
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raaes’, set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s is based on the life of a bootlegger. The SRK starrer is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil' at the Box Office on January 25.
