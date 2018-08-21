हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MTV VMA

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Check out the list of winners

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Check out the list of winners
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The MTV Video Music Awards held on August 20, 2018, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, was opened by Cardi B. The show aired live from the venue for the 12th time. It was the 35th annual award show. 

Here are the winners from some of the main categories: 

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
 

Jennifer Lopez

Video of the Year
 
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug] *WINNER*
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God's Plan”
 
Artist of the Year
 
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello *WINNER*
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
 
Song of the Year
 
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Drake – “God's Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone – “Rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage] *WINNER*
 
Best New Artist
 
Bazzi
Cardi B *WINNER*
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
 
Best Pop Video
 
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” *WINNER*
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
 
Best Dance Video
 
Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora] *WINNER*
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
 
Best Cinematography
 
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES**T” *WINNER*
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
 
Best Direction
 
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” *WINNER*
Drake – “God's Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
 
Best Choreography
 
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” *WINNER*
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
 
Song of Summer
 
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – "I Like It" *WINNER*
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo – "No Brainer"
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"
Juice WRLD – "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"
 

