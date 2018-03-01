Mundiyan song: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Punjabi tadka makes it worth a watch!

New Delhi: Rehashing old classics into peppy new masala tracks is the latest fad in Bollywood. The makers of 'Baaghi 2' have done the same with their track 'Mundiyan'.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan's action drama 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is high on the buzz word. The makers have unveiled its first song 'Mundiyan' and it has a typical Punjabi tadka.

Watch the song here:

Disha and Tiger look refreshing in their desi avatar and groove to the beats of 'Mundiyan' which has been sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal. The music has been recreated by Sandeep Shirodkar and the lyrics are penned by Ginny Diwan.

'Baaghi 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala-Fox Star Studios. The film happens to be a sequel to 2016 hit film by the same name 'Baaghi'. Tiger is known for performing daredevil stunts with much ease on the big screens. The actor not only has an impressive physique but also holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

In 'Baaghi 2' he will be seen opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the lead. Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in the original 'Baaghi' which released in 2016.

We must say, Tiger and Disha Patani make for a stunning couple and their fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together on the big screens.

The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.