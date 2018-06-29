हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's belly dance in 'Dilbar' sneak peek video will burn the dance floor—Watch

'Dilbar' song will be seen in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model turned actress Nora Fatehi is known for her superlative dancing skills. The gorgeous beauty will next be seen doing a reprised version of iconic 'Dilbar' song which originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen.

Nora shared a sneak-peek video of the song on Instagram. She wrote: “A tiny sneak peek of my upcoming iconic song #Dilbar from the trailer of #satyamevjayate can’t wait for the full song to release !!!!! Have you guys seen the trailer of #satyamevjayate yet?? Check it out @thejohnabraham @bajpayee.manoj give an impactful performance @tseries.official. Hair by my fav @marcepedrozo. Makeup by my fav @flaviagiumua Choreographer @adil_choreographer”

Watch it here:

'Dilbar' song will be seen in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate', the trailer of which recently released and created a stir on social media. Nora can be seen doing some kickass belly dance moves in the teaser of the song which clearly gives us a hint of what to expect.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April The film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2018.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark. 

 

 

 

