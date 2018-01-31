Padmaavat: This video of ‘desi’ Ghoomar taking over basketball court in Charlotte is the best thing you will watch today

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has fans not just in India but across the globe too! The ace filmmaker would be amazed to see foreigners performing Ghoomar at an NBA basketball court in Charlotte, US. And we are sure Deepika Padukone will be equally happy and thrilled to see fans dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar out there!

The official Twitter handle of NBA India took to the micro-blogging site to share the video showing women dressed in Indian ethnic wear swirling and swaying to the sounds and beats of Ghoomar.

The post read: “Revisit the mesmerising moment when the sights and sounds of Ghoomar from @filmpadmaavat took over Charlotte! (sic).”

Revisit the mesmerising moment when the sights and sounds of Ghoomar from @filmpadmaavat took over Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/nSnJNuYLnZ — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) 30 January 2018

Ghoomar took over the stage during Charlotte Hornets Halftime performance.

The song in question has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan. It is one of the most beautiful features of Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Talking about the song before the release of the film, Deepika during a promotional event at a radio station said, “This folk dance was actually the first time I went to sets as Padmavati, and this is the very first thing we shot. It was really difficult for me because I was just getting to understand the character which I am playing -- what is the character, who is she, how she dances and looks, what would be her body language and mannerisms. I was straight away thrown into this song, so it was very challenging for me.”

“I think the toughest part of this song is the fact... As you all have seen the song, we did the steps keeping in mind the minute details -- the hip movement and the hand movement. They are not traditionally seen. They are not big, loud steps... It is very fragile and delicate, but at the same time emoting or connecting with the audience... That was really difficult experience for me,” she added.

