Padmavati First song: Deepika looks majestic in Ghoomar—Watch

Mumbai: The first song titled Ghoomar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been unveiled. It is apparent from the title of song that it captures the majestic dance form of Ghoomar, a traditional Rajasthani art form performed by women.

As expected, Bhansali has created magic yet again. The grandeur of the sets will make you experience royalty and cinematography will leave you spellbound.

Deepika is a graceful dancer and she has performed Ghoomar like a pro.

The official Twitter handle of the film posted some interesting facts about Ghoomar on October 24 to help people understand finer nuances of the graceful dance.

“From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts,” @FilmPadmavati tweeted.

Ghoomar is a dance form performed by Rajput women on all auspicious occasions.

“Ghoomar is also traditionally performed by the new bride when she is welcomed in her new marital home.”

“Ghoomar – A myriad of gracefulness and a royal poise, the routine involves twirling in circles with perfectly coordinated hand movements and footwork.

Bhansali’s Padmavati has been in news since its inception. The sets of the film were vandalised on a couple of occasions and SLB was assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. The filmmakers, have however, issued clarifications a number of times stating that the film doesn’t have any scene featuring Deepika Padukone (who plays Rani Padmini) and Ranveer Singh (who essays Sultan Alauddin Khilji). Deepika has been paired opposite Shahid Kapoor (who portrays the character of Maharawal Ratan Singh).

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.