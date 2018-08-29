हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
pataakha

Pataakha: Sanya Malhotra-Radhika Madan's rustic act in 'Balma' song will leave you pleasantly surprised—Watch

The film is set to release on September 28, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Pataakha' has all the ingredients of being called an entertainer. The film looks like a total firecracker material with actors like 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra, telly star Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover playing pivotal parts.

The makers have unveiled a track titled 'Balma' from the movie and it brilliantly captures the rustic feel. It shows the sibling rivalry between the two lead actors who play sisters in the film. The song has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan. The music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

Watch the song here:

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing important roles.

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film is set to release on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Pataakha' story revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya and Radhika respectively. They grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other.

 

