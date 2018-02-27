Priya Prakash Varrier pays tribute to Sridevi, sings 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' song—Watch

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise and shocked the entire nation. From politicians to celebrities, everyone has expressed their grief about the sudden death of a veteran star.

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. One such fan handle shared a video where Priya is singing 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' song from Karan Johar's film by the same name.

The caption of the tweet reads: “History never really says goodbye. History says, 'See you later.”

History never really says goodbye. History says, 'See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

A tweet below that is on Sridevi's death and how certain sections of the media have sensationalised it.

What's this??? Confusion in reporting, without having any proper first hand information media is going over gaga. #Sridevi #SrideviDeathMystery — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 26, 2018

This song by Priya looks like a perfect tribute to the first female superstar of Indian cinema. The 18-year-old Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The legendary actress breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018. She was there to attend the wedding of actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

While initial reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy report revealed that she died because of 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub of her hotel room. Because of the findings of this autopsy, Sridevi’s death was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation. The officials have given clearance letters to the family and the body has been sent for embalming.

Her mortal remains will reach Mumbai tonight.