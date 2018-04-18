Raazi: Alia Bhatt starrer 'Ae Watan' song invokes love for country the minute to hear it! Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's upcoming venture 'Raazi' features Alia Bhatt in the lead role of Sehmat. She will be seen playing a spy wife in this gritty thriller. The trailer of 'Raazi' which was unveiled a few days back received a warm response from the audiences and now the makers have released a new track titled 'Ae Watan'.

The song 'Ae Watan' has been sung by the melodious Arijit Singh and the lyrics are penned by the iconic poet-writer Gulzar. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan -Loy trio and it's soothing to the ears. The minute to hear it, there is a sense of national pride which will engulf you.

Watch the song here:

There are many patriotic songs in Hindi films, and 'Ae Watan' will surely be in the top 10 list. Alia has pulled off a brilliant act, and yet again she has proved her mettle as a refined actor.

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Alia has her kitty full with some plum offers. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.