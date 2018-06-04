Rajkumar Hirani and AR Rahman come together for 'Sanju'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The much-awaited flick of 2018 Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor brings together maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju will mark the first collaboration of these industry legends.

New Delhi: The much-awaited flick of 2018 Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor brings together maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju will mark the first collaboration of these industry legends.

As per reports, the phenomenal music composer AR Rahman has composed two tracks for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Rajkumar Hirani revealed that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wasn't happy with one of the songs in the album and that led them to knock on Rahman's door.

The report quoted Rajkumar Hirani as saying, “Since the song had already been shot, it wouldn't have been possible to record another number and re-shoot it. So, we needed someone to create a new song keeping in mind these visuals. Considering it required tremendous expertise, Vinod suggested Rahman's name. We called him and he immediately agreed to help us. I was touched by his humility."

 Talking about Rahman, Hirani further added "It does not matter what time he works at or which part of the globe he works from. He is immensely talented, and his understanding of cinema is so strong that he can enhance your images with his music. He adapts to what you want".

Sharing his experience about working with Hirani, Rahman said, " I was always curious to know how the magical team of Mr Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Mr Raju Hirani created these bold blockbusters together. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call to be a Guest Composer on this one. I loved the whole process of creating the songs along with Irshad Kamil. Hope you like my two songs! Wishing the best to the whole creative team!”

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will feature an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is all set to hit the theatres on 29th June 2018.

