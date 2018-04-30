Rita Ora observes one minute's silence for Avicii

Amsterdam: Singer Rita Ora had tears running down her face as she paid tribute to the late Swedish DJ Avicii, who is thought to have taken his own life last Friday.

Ora, who had collaborated with the DJ on their chart-topping song "Lonely together", also performed the track at 538Koningsdag Festival in the Netherlands, reports mirror.co.uk.

Her voice cracked as she talked about her "dear friend" Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, and asked for total silence to remember him.

"I'm going to say something which is really, really special. I know you guys have had a drink, and I have also had a drink - because it's going to be hard for me to sing this next song and I'll tell you why," she said on stage.

"I had the honour of collaborating with somebody who changed my life and he is a really good friend of mine and I heard some DJs playing some of his music earlier. "I haven't sang his song that we did together, ever since he passed away - until today." Her bottom lip trembled as she spoke of the pain of losing him.

"So it's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song. I'm obviously talking about the incredible Avicii," Ora went on.

"We collaborated on the last song that he released together, so it's going to be very tough for me to sing this next one. And before I do that, can you please all join me in having a minute of silence for him, because he was one of my dearest friends and I would really appreciate that. Can we do that together?"

As she bowed her head to pay her respects, the crowd fell quiet.