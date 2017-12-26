Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Yo Yo Honey Singh back with 'Dil Chori' song—Watch

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the crazy laugh riot 'Pyaar Ka Punchama' series? The gang is back but this time with a different and unusual title.

Titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh in lead roles. Produced by T-Series and Luv Films, it is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9, 2018.

Popular desi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was a sabbatical due to health issues is back with a new song in this film. The song is a rehashed version of Hans Raj Hans' 'Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya' and Yo Yo's vocals have been added.

WATCH the song here:

The rapper has sung this song is a different style and the fans will surely like it. Besides YoYo, Simar Kaur and Ishers have lent their vocals to the song.

Also, the star cast in the song will you major 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' feels—right from the way the lead actors have been styled to the way it has been shot—there is an uncanny similarity.

The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who helmed the successful two ventures in the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series. The filmmaker's previous two outings had an instant connect with the audience owing to its hilarious take on relationships in modern times.

Kartik and Nushrat's pairing remains the ultimate jodi for the filmmaker as they were a part of the series in both the previous films while Sunny was seen playing one of the friends in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which hit the screens in 2015.