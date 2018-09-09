हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga: 'Khatar Patar' song features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan working towards their dreams—Watch

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF, 'Sui Dhaaga' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the silver screens on  September 28, 2018. Ever since Anushka and Varun's first looks from the film have been unveiled, the excitement for the release is palpable. Both actors have ditched their usual glamorous avatars and have turned simpletons for the film. It will indeed be interesting to watch the two share screen space for the first time ever.

A brand new song titled 'Khatar Patar' has been unveiled and it has Varun and Anushka playing the cutest tailors ever! 

Sung by singer Papon, the song has music by Anu Malik and powerful lyrics by Varun Grover.

Check it out here:

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF, 'Sui Dhaaga' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

