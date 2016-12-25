Sunny Leone's 'Laila' from 'Raees' tops the 'world's most watched video' list!
New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Sunny Leone set the screens blazing with her 'Laila Main Laila' song from 'Raees'. As soon as it was released, the song featuring gorgeous Sunny Leone and the dashing kohl-eyed Miyan Bhai Shah Rukh Khan has created history.
Sunny took to Twitter and shared the big news with her fans. 'Laila Main Laila' song tops the 'world's most watched video' list and the beautiful Sunny couldn't help but say thank you to her fans and followers. She tweeted:
So amazing! Thank you India 4putting us on the map of the world! @iamsrk @rahuldholakia @ritesh_sid @RaeesTheFilm https://t.co/2hXHaJWegZ pic.twitter.com/UuI0DEhg9A
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 24, 2016
The song is a reprised version of the classic 'Laila' song which originally featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman. It was a part of 'Qurbani' film. 'Raees' will show SRK in a bootlegger's role-play where Pakistani actress Mahira Khan plays the pivotal part. Also, class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a cop's role.
Rahul Dholakia has helmed the project which will hit the screens on January 25, clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' at the box office.
