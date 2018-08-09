हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift enthrals audience with songs from debut album

Swift introduced the song saying that she wrote the song back when she was living in Pennsylvania.

Washington: Performing at a home state show in Pittsburgh, Taylor Swift gave a shout out to her fan and decided to sing a song that she wrote before she became famous. She performed `A Place in This World`, a song from her 2006 debut album, for more than 50,000 fans.

Swift introduced the song saying that she wrote the song back when she was living in Pennsylvania. The song was about not knowing if things were ever going to work out, she added.

The singer, who is on her fifth concert tour, Reputation Stadium Tour, for the latest studio album `Reputation`, has been dropping one old favourite at every stop so far. Taylor was recently cast in the film `Cats`. 

The movie is about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make a choice that changes their lives. 

 

