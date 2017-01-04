Toofan Aala: Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup anthem will motivate you to do good
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is blessed with a heart of gold. The 51-year-old actor has time and again stepped forward to support social causes. This time, Mr Perfectionist can be seen advocating water conservation and the need for rainwater harvesting in the recently released video of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup anthem 'Toofan Aala'.
'Toofan Aala' has been sung by Kiran Rao and Ajay Gogavale on the tunes of Ajay & Atul. Its lyrics have been penned by Guru Thakur.
Following the success of a pilot edition of the Satyamev Jayte Water Cup 2016 in three 'talukas' of Maharashtra, which helped create a storage capacity of 1,368 crore litres of water last year, the 2017 edition is expanding to 30 'talukas' of Maharashtra.
The Satyamev Jayte Water Cup 2017 competition will take place between April 8 and May 22.
Top three villages will get cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. In addition, top village from each 'taluka' will get cash of Rs 10 lakh.
(With IANS inputs)
