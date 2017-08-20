close
Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Known for his rap numbers like "Blue Eyes" and "Party all night", Yo Yo Honey Singh said it was just a rumour that his new songs were launching in September.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:11
Mumbai: Known for his rap numbers like "Blue Eyes" and "Party all night", Yo Yo Honey Singh said it was just a rumour that his new songs were launching in September.

Honey Singh, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Zorawar", for which he sang the number "Raat Jashan di", made the revelation on a Facebook post.

"Yo! Everyone. It's true I made lots of new songs recently which are going to release soon But any of my song releasing on September 28 is just a rumour. Kindly ignore... Much love... Yo Yo Honey Singh," he wrote.

Honey Singh has rapped for actors like Shah Rukh Khan for "Chennai Express", Akshay Kumar for the film "Boss" and Salman Khan for "Kick" among many others. 

