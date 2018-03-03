हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: Full list of winning candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 08:16 AM IST
Comments |
Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: Full list of winning candidates

In the 60-member assembly in Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The two are contesting on 20 and 40 seats respectively. As many as 11 political parties had initially stated that they would neither issue party tickets nor file nominations for the polls in view of the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency issue.

However, when the polling was conducted, Nagaland witnessed a brisk turnout of 75 per cent, which was more than 90 per cent in 2013. Re-polling was conducted in 13 constituencies, including Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare. Around 73 per cent voter turnout was reported in the re-polling.

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. The BJP too managed to strengthen its profile by absorbing a number of independents and Congress leaders.

Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party
1 Dimapur-I Result awaited Result awaited
2 Dimapur-II Result awaited Result awaited
3 Dimapur-III Result awaited Result awaited
4 Ghaspani-I Result awaited Result awaited
5 Ghaspani-II Result awaited Result awaited
6 Tenning Result awaited Result awaited
7 Peren Result awaited Result awaited
8 Western Angami Result awaited Result awaited
9 Kohima Town Result awaited Result awaited
10 Northern Angami-I Result awaited Result awaited
11 Northern Angami-II Neiphiu Rio NDPP
12 Tseminyu Result awaited Result awaited
13 Pughoboto Result awaited Result awaited
14 Southern Angami-I Result awaited Result awaited
15 Southern Angami-II Result awaited Result awaited
16 Pfutsero Result awaited Result awaited
17 Chizami Result awaited Result awaited
18 Chazouba Result awaited Result awaited
19 Phek Result awaited Result awaited
20 Meluri Result awaited Result awaited
21 Tuli Result awaited Result awaited
22 Arkakong Result awaited Result awaited
23 Impur Result awaited Result awaited
24 Angetyongpang Result awaited Result awaited
25 Mongoya Result awaited Result awaited
26 Aonglenden Result awaited Result awaited
27 Mokokchung Town Result awaited Result awaited
28 Koridang Result awaited Result awaited
29 Jangpetkong Result awaited Result awaited
30 Alongtaki Result awaited Result awaited
31 Akuluto Result awaited Result awaited
32 Atoizu Result awaited Result awaited
33 Suruhoto Result awaited Result awaited
34 Aghunato Result awaited Result awaited
35 Zunheboto Result awaited Result awaited
36 Satakha Result awaited Result awaited
37 Tyui Result awaited Result awaited
38 Wokha Result awaited Result awaited
39 Sanis Result awaited Result awaited
40 Bhandari Result awaited Result awaited
41 Tizit Result awaited Result awaited
42 Wakching Result awaited Result awaited
43 Tapi Result awaited Result awaited
44 Phomching Result awaited Result awaited
45 Tehok Result awaited Result awaited
46 Mon Town Result awaited Result awaited
47 Aboi Result awaited Result awaited
48 Moka Result awaited Result awaited
49 Tamlu Result awaited Result awaited
50 Longleng Result awaited Result awaited
51 Noksen Result awaited Result awaited
52 Longkhim Chare Result awaited Result awaited
53 Tuensang Sadar-I Result awaited Result awaited
54 Tuensang Sadar-II Result awaited Result awaited
55 Tobu Result awaited Result awaited
56 Noklak Result awaited Result awaited
57 Thonoknyu Result awaited Result awaited
58 Shamator Chessore Result awaited Result awaited
59 Seyochung Sitimi Result awaited Result awaited
60 Pungro Kiphire Result awaited Result awaited
Tags:
NagalandNagaland elections 2018Nagaland Assembly elections 2018Nagaland assembly electionsassembly elections 2018Vidhan sabha elections 2018
Next
Story

Nagaland Assembly elections 2018 results: It’s BJP-NDPP combine vs NPF

Trending