Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: Full list of winning candidates

In the 60-member assembly in Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The two are contesting on 20 and 40 seats respectively. As many as 11 political parties had initially stated that they would neither issue party tickets nor file nominations for the polls in view of the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency issue.

However, when the polling was conducted, Nagaland witnessed a brisk turnout of 75 per cent, which was more than 90 per cent in 2013. Re-polling was conducted in 13 constituencies, including Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare. Around 73 per cent voter turnout was reported in the re-polling.

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. The BJP too managed to strengthen its profile by absorbing a number of independents and Congress leaders.