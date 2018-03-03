हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagaland CM wins by over 5000 votes

PTI| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 15:43 PM IST
Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister and Nagaland Peoples Front (NPF) candidate T R Zeliang retained his Peren constituency today defeating his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by 5,432 votes, EC sources said.

Zeliang bagged 14,064 votes while Ndang of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party secured 8,632 votes.

In the last Assembly election in 2013, Zeliang had won the seat by a margin of 2,636 votes.

