Nagaland Peace Centre

Nagaland Peace Centre urges NSCN(K) to resume ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement was signed in 1964 after several years of violence, but it is unfortunate that hostility and bloodshed have resumed thereafter, NPC chairman N Theyo said at the 53rd-anniversary programme of the Peace Day.

Kohima: The Nagaland Peace Centre (NPC) Thursday urged the NSCN(K) to resume ceasefire and peace talks with the central government.

The NPC, founded by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and others, was instrumental in the signing of the ceasefire agreement between the Centre and the then underground Nagaland Federal Government on September 6, 1964. The day is now observed as Peace Day.

The agreement was signed in 1964 after several years of violence, but it is unfortunate that hostility and bloodshed have resumed thereafter, NPC chairman N Theyo said at the 53rd-anniversary programme of the Peace Day.

The Centre signed the peace pact with the NSCN(IM) on August 1, 1997, and with the NSCN(K) on April 2, 2001. However, the Centre on April 18, 2015, the central government canceled the agreement with the NSCN(K) led by S S Khaplang.

The decision has been taken in view of the NSCN(K)'s involvement in insurgent activities, violating the ground rules of the ceasefire.

"We sincerely appeal to the leaders of NSCN(K) to resume ceasefire and have understanding and dialogue with the Government of India," the NPC chairman said.

Nonetheless, considerable progress in peace efforts have been made in recent years, he said.

A framework agreement was also signed with the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

Theyo also appealed to everyone to work for the final settlement of the Naga political issue.

A Thanksgiving Service was also observed on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of Peace Day by the NPC.

Besides Jayaprakash Narayan, the NPC in 1964 was also comprised English clergyman Rev Michel Scott, the then chief minister of Assam B P Chaliha and 18 leaders of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council. 

