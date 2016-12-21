Income Tax dept raids Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao's residence in Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai: The Income Tax department is conducting a raid at Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao's residence on Wednesday.

I-T sleuths reached Rao's residence 17/184, 6th street, Anna Nagar​ at around 5:30 am and began investigations. Rao is the senior most civil servant of the state government.

Media reports claimed simultaneous raised are being held at 12 other locations linked to him, his son, relatives and associates in Chennai, Bangalore and Chittoor.

The IT department had recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs 96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen -- J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.

Reddy, a contractor, used to execute works for the Tamil Nadu government. He is also a member of the board of trustees that administers the Tirupati temple,

Rama Mohana Rao was appointed as Chief Secretary in June 2016 and holds the additional charge of vigilance commissioner and commissioner of administrative reforms.

He had earlier served as principal secretary to former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Rao is scheduled to retire in September 2017.