Rahul Gandhi frustrated over repeated poll defeats; allegations against PM Narendra Modi utterly baseless: BJP

New Delhi: BJP on Wednesday strongly lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for 'levelling baseless allegations' against PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blasted Rahul Gandhi and said,"Rahul Gandhi is frustrated due to repeated poll defeats in various states and hence in sadness he is levelling baseless allegations against PM Narendra Modi.

Strongly rejecting Rahul's claims, Prasad said,"Rahul is trying to divert focus from AgustaWestland scam as his family's name is coming up in the scam."

"Rahul Gandhi is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat; public doesn't think Congress is able enough to run municipalities," Prasad added citing poll defeats faced by Congress in municipal elections in various states.

Also, Prasad said that Rahul must remember that he is out on bail in National Herald case.

"Not a word was spoken by Rahul Gandhi on the series of stinking corruption which became an integral part of Manmohan Singh's govt," Prasad said.

"Congress did not even spare the sky, space, land, under the land and even sea in corruption," Prasad added.

"Rahul has a habit of levelling hollow allegations," Prasad said.

"I strongly condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul against our PM who is as pure and pious as Ganga," Prasad said slamming the Congress vice-president.