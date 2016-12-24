Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident near Gorakhpur in UP

Gorakhpur: Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh and sustained fracture in his left arm.

The accident is said to have taken place around 7.15 pm on the Tapti river bridge near here when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki, CPRO of North Eastern Railway (NER) Sanjay Yadav said.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury, as per PTI.

The CPRO said the minister would be flown to Delhi tomorrow morning.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted:

Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 23, 2016

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted:

Very sad to hear about accident of my colleague Minister and friend Sh Manoj Sinha Ji. I Wish him speedy recovery. @manojsinhabjp — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) December 23, 2016

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra posted:

Learned about unfortunate car accident of Shri @manojsinhabjp, prayers for his speedy recovery. — Kalraj Mishra (@KalrajMishra) December 23, 2016

(With Agency inputs)