Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident near Gorakhpur in UP

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 00:37
Pic Courtesy: @manojsinhabjp

Gorakhpur: Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh and sustained fracture in his left arm.

The accident is said to have taken place around 7.15 pm on the Tapti river bridge near here when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki, CPRO of North Eastern Railway (NER) Sanjay Yadav said.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury, as per PTI.

The CPRO said the minister would be flown to Delhi tomorrow morning.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: 

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted:

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra posted:

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 00:34

