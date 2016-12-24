Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident near Gorakhpur in UP
Gorakhpur: Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh and sustained fracture in his left arm.
The accident is said to have taken place around 7.15 pm on the Tapti river bridge near here when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki, CPRO of North Eastern Railway (NER) Sanjay Yadav said.
The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.
According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury, as per PTI.
The CPRO said the minister would be flown to Delhi tomorrow morning.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted:
Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery
— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 23, 2016
Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted:
Very sad to hear about accident of my colleague Minister and friend Sh Manoj Sinha Ji. I Wish him speedy recovery. @manojsinhabjp
— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) December 23, 2016
Union Minister Kalraj Mishra posted:
Learned about unfortunate car accident of Shri @manojsinhabjp, prayers for his speedy recovery.
— Kalraj Mishra (@KalrajMishra) December 23, 2016
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend