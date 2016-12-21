Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea wants to publish book on 'Bhagavad Gita'
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, now wants to publish a book on Bhagawad Gita.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the jailed former socialite had told a court in Mumbai that she intends to publish a book on translated shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita.
Indrani had also informed the court that she has already translated 700 shlokas from Sanskrit to English.
“I see many women abandoned by their families after they are arrested and I want to do something for them. I want to donate half of the income from the publication to these woman who have been left alone in the jail,” Indrani was quoted as telling the court.
Indrani made these remarks when the court concluded arguments on the charges to be framed against Indrani, her husband and former media baron Peter, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case against them.
Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier marriage, was allegedly murdered in 2012, but the case came to light in 2015 after Indrani’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested.
The case has been in court for more than a year.
