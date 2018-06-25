हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says aiming to finish 1st in group regardless of last 16 rival

"We are fighting for the first place (in Group A). We can't choose the opponent for the round of 16," Cherchesov insisted while speaking at a press conference.

Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Samara, Russia: Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Sunday said his main objective was to win Group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, irrespective of how their standing in the group stage affects their opponent in the last 16 round.

Cherchesov made his remarks on the eve of Russia's clash with Uruguay on Monday, when both teams will be looking to top the group after having already secured qualification for the knockout round.

Russia's rival in the last 16 round will most likely be Spain or Portugal, with both teams currently tied for first place in Group B.

"We don't have any preferences concerning the playoff (opponent), It's the football god who decides," the coach said.

Chechesov would not reveal whether he had plans to give any of his players a rest against Uruguay, saying "Those who are prepared better will play. Of course, the medical staff will suggest the players who are better prepared for the match. But we are not going to make any special changes."

Russia's coach also expressed his confidence about the team's ability to handle Uruguay forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

