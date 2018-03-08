Aarushi Talwar murder: CBI challenges acquittal of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar for the murder of their daughter, Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj.

The CBI is challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court acquitting the Talwars. The court had given the dentist couple the benefit of the doubt. The court had also criticised the CBI for tampering with evidence and chastised the trial judge for taking evidence for granted.

The Talwars had been convicted by the CBI court which tried the case, in November 2013. The next day, the CBI court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

14-year-old Aarushi's murder in 2008 had caught widespread attention for the bizarre twists and turns in the investigation. The initial suspect was domestic help Hemraj, who was at the time missing. However, his body was found on the roof of the apartment a day later, turning the case into a double-murder.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage, and arrested him on May 23, 2008, six days after Aarushi's body was found.

On May 31, 2008, the case was transferred to the CBI. The agency initially absolved the parents but later held them responsible for the two murders.