Noida authority

Cash, cars and properties worth crores: IT raids on Noida Authority engineer reveals riches galore

Documents of as many as 22 properties belonging to Brijpal Yadav were discovered - apart from cash, jewelleries and cars.

Noida: Income Tax officers on Friday raided a bungalow belonging to a Noida Authority's project engineer in connection with a disappropriate assets investigations. What they found left even them absolutely stunned - luxury cars, cash, jewellery and documents showing numerous bank accounts and lockers.

Brijpal Singh was found to have amassed a number of properties worth crores apart from maintaining a long list of luxury vehicles with special number plates including a Marcedes Benz and Toyota Fortuner SUV. The raid at his Sector 27 bungalow brought out documents that revealed Brijpal had acquired as many as 22 properties totalling around Rs 200 crores.

Some of the properties discovered in the name of Brijpal and his immediate family members:

* Banquet hall in Sector 110

* Three-storey bungalow in Sector 33

* House in Sector 52

* Plot in Sector 66

* Farmhouse in Modi Nagar

* Public school in Pilkhuwa

* Bungalow in Faridabad's Sector 91

* Several plots in Bulandshahr

Apart from the properties and cars, gold worth crores and Rs 10 lakh in cash was also found by IT sleuths.

It is also alleged that Brijpal has been guilty of getting jobs for his relatives in various projects of Noida Authority. Once news of the raid spread, he was immediately suspended and it has been learnt that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has himself took stock of all the disproportionate assets discovered.

Brijpal now faces strict legal actions and a number of corruption charges that could see him behind bars and could strip him of all his assets.

 

