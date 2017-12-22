Preparations in full swing for inauguration of Delhi Metro Magenta line

Noida: Authorities in Noida are busy making security and other arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 25 for the inauguration of the Magenta line interchange at Botanical Garden.

District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh held a meeting with district and police officers.

"A helipad has been made at Botanical Garden. After the inauguration of the Magenta line of the Metro rail, the prime minister will address a public rally at Amity University ground. He is scheduled to reach Noida at 1 pm and leave at 2.20 pm," Noida City Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also come on December 23 to Noida. He will meet officials here and also visit the sites and conduct inspection of PM visit sites.

Meanwhile, BJP's Noida Maha Nagar unit and district unit has started preparation to ensure crowd at PM public rally. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh today held meeting with RWAs and entrepreneurs and appealed them to gather in large numbers to hear the PM.

