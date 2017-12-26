Two sisters found hanging on tree in Noida, investigation on

NEW DELHI: The bodies of two girls were found hanging on a tree in Noida Sector 49. Both of them were sisters - one of 18 years and another of 13 years.

The incident took place in Baroula in Thana sector 49 of Noida.

The police have taken the possession of the duo's dead bodies and are investigating the case.

It is yet to be revealed whether the sisters committed suicide or they have been killed.