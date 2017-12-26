हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Two sisters found hanging on tree in Noida, investigation on

The bodies of two girls were found hanging on a tree in Noida Sector 49. Both of them were sisters - one of 18 years and another of 13 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 11:07 AM IST
Comments |
Two sisters found hanging on tree in Noida, investigation on
Represntational image

NEW DELHI: The bodies of two girls were found hanging on a tree in Noida Sector 49. Both of them were sisters - one of 18 years and another of 13 years.

The incident took place in Baroula in Thana sector 49 of Noida.

The police have taken the possession of the duo's dead bodies and are investigating the case.

It is yet to be revealed whether the sisters committed suicide or they have been killed. 

Tags:
Noida suicideNoida Sector 49Thana sector
Next
Story

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi: In Pics

Trending