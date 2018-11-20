हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha bus accident

At least 9 people dead after bus carrying over 30 passengers falls from bridge in Odisha

The bus carrying around 30 passengers fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday evening. 

At least 9 people dead after bus carrying over 30 passengers falls from bridge in Odisha
Image Courtesy: ANI

CUTTACK: At least nine people died and several others injured after a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday evening. 

News agency ANI confirmed that at least nine people have died in the bus mishap.

Several rescue teams are already present at the accident spot and carrying out rescue work.

Officials of the district administration and local police are also present at the mishap site to take stock of the situation.

The accident took place after the passenger bus collided with a buffalo following which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell from the Mahanadi bridge.

The body of the buffalo was also recovered from the spot.   

The bus turned turtle after falling from the bridge leading to the death of at least nine people and injuring many others.

The victims have not been identified as yet.

Those injured in the mishap are being rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concerns over falling off of the passenger bus from the Mahanadi bridge. 

Patnaik also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of the kin of the deceased and free treatment for those injured.

The Chief Minister also directed Minister Sarathi Chandra to immediately rush to the accident spot and ensure treatment for those injured in the incident.

The state's disaster management agency, Cuttack District Magistrate and the Fire Services Department have also been directed to expedite the rescue operation.

