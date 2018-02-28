हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha's Bijepur bypolls results 2018: Winning candidate

The state witnessed a triangular fight between the BJP, BJD and Congress.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 15:02 PM IST
BJD won the Bijepur Assembly constituency by-polls with candidate Rita Sahu securing over 1 lakh votes.

Bijepur bypoll results 2018 Live Updates

Odisha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Kalinga

The bypolls to Bijepur was held on February 24. Sahu is the wife of Congress MLA Subal Sahu, whose death necessitated the by-elections. Almost 72 percent of the electorate had cast their vote on February 24. The BJP candidate is Ashok Panigrahi while the Congress candidate is Pranay Sahu. 

Here is the list of leading/winning candidates from Bijepur:

1. Rita Sahu - BJD candidate

Tags:
Bijepur winning candidatesBijepur bypoll resultsBijepur assembly bypollBijepur assembly bypoll results 2018Bijepur assembly bypoll countingOdisha
Trending