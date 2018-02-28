Odisha's Bijepur bypolls results 2018: Winning candidate

BJD won the Bijepur Assembly constituency by-polls with candidate Rita Sahu securing over 1 lakh votes.

Bijepur bypoll results 2018 Live Updates

Odisha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Kalinga

The bypolls to Bijepur was held on February 24. Sahu is the wife of Congress MLA Subal Sahu, whose death necessitated the by-elections. Almost 72 percent of the electorate had cast their vote on February 24. The BJP candidate is Ashok Panigrahi while the Congress candidate is Pranay Sahu.

Here is the list of leading/winning candidates from Bijepur:

1. Rita Sahu - BJD candidate