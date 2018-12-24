हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, flags off projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha

The projects which were launched are related to higher education, health, road and highways and culture.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, flags off projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar. During his visit to the state, he also launched projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha. 

The projects which were launched are related to higher education, health, road and highways and culture. He also inaugurated ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar costing Rs 73.5 crore, and the Lalitgiri Archaeological Museum which houses huge sculptures of the Buddha and various Buddhist deities.

He also released a commemorative coin and a postage stamp in memory of Paika Rebellion. This year marks the 200th anniversary the 1817 Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu of Khorda district against the British. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiIIT-BhubaneswarIIT-Bhubaneswar campusOdishaPaika Rebellion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close