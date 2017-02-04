close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Rose Valley chit fund scam: Court rejects Sudip Bandyopadhyay's bail plea

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 16:21

Bhubaneswar: A local court here on Saturday rejected the bail plea of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay who was arrested for his alleged link with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam.

The Khordha District and Sessions Judge court rejected the bail plea of Bandyopadhyay.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the four-time Lok Sabha member from Kolkata on January 3. Bandyopadhyay is presently lodged in Jharpada Special Jail here.

Another TMC MP Tapas Pal has also been lodged in Jharpada jail for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

According to CBI sources, the Rose Valley group has allegedly duped investors in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh of nearly Rs 17,000 crore.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 16:21

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.