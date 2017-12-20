2018 Hockey World Cup: Raghu Prasad, Javed Shaikh to officiate in Bhubaneswar event

New Delhi: India's Raghu Prasad and Javed Shaikh were on Wednesday named in the panel of umpires for next year's Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today announced that 25 officials representing 19 countries from all five continents will officiate at this prestigious event taking place at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.

As was the case with the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 appointments, both men and women will undertake officiating roles at this event, further enhancing FIH's drive to enhance gender parity across all areas of the sport.

Germany's Christian Deckenbrock, who took on the same role at this year's men's and women's Hockey World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, has been appointed as Technical Delegate.

Chair of the FIH Competitions Committee, Bj?rn Isberg (SWE) will support Christian in his role alongside Alfred Chang (HKG) who is familiar with this venue having been Technical Delegate for the recent Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar. Both assume roles as Technical Officers alongside Edna Rutten (NED), Reyah Richardson (TTO) and Kays Kanyangara (ZIM).

On the field of play, while seven of the umpires gained experience at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the other nine will be relishing the opportunity of performing on one of the greatest stages in international hockey.

Besides Prasad and Shaikh, amongst those appointed are Golden Whistle (over 100 caps) umpires Spain's Francisco Vazquez, Martin Madden of Scotland and Simon Taylor of New Zealand.

They will be joined by England's Dan Barstow, Marcin Grochal of Poland, Diego Barbas of Argentina, Singapore's Lim Hong Zhen, Jonas van't Hek of Netherlands, Adam Kearns of Australia, Peter Wright of South Africa, David Tomlinson of New Zealand, Eric Kim Lai Koh of Malaysia, Gregory Uyttenhove of Belgium and Germany's Ben G?ntgen.

Making sure they are performing to the best of their abilities will be umpire managers Philip Schellekens of Netherlands and Minka Woolley of Australia whilst another Golden Whistle owner, Deon Nel from South Africa, will be a video umpire coach to umpires who take on this role during the event.

His fellow countryman, Shuaib Manjra, has been appointed the competition's Medical Officer.