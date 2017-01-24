Abhishek Bachhan ready to do Satnam Singh's biopic for free on one condition

New Delhi: Basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara made headlines after he became the first Indian player ever to be selected in a National Basketball Association (NBA) team in the United States of America.

Satnam carved his own glorious path from Ballo Ke, a farming village in rural India to becoming the first Indian to be drafted into the NBA.

Considering the number of biopics being made on sportspersons these days, Satnam said it would be a great experience for him if a filmmaker decides to make a biopic on him. Satnam also suggested the name of the actors he think can do justice to his part.

"To see a biopic being made on my life and my journey from India to America will definitely be the best experience for me. According to my height, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan will suit best for the role," Bhamara told IANS.

He added: "Given Abhishek's height, I would say he would fit in the role even more. Also, he likes basketball a lot."

In reply, Abhishek tweeted that he would do a biopic on Satnam, that too for free, but on one condition.

"Ok @hellosatnam here's the deal.... it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st!" Abhishek tweeted.

The Junior Bachchan added that the the money earned from the film can go to a charity of Satnam's choice.

"And if you do... I'll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. @NBAIndia @NBA @hellosatnam."

In reply, Satnam told the actor that he hopes the filmmakers will look to sign him for the film once he wins the championship.