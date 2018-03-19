Aditi Ashok sparkles in final round of Bank of Hope Founders Cup, finishes creditable 26th

Phoenix (US): Indian golfer Aditi Ashok regained her form on the final day as she carded six birdies en route to her best card of the week to finish T-26 at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup on the LPGA tour.

The 19-year-old Indian, playing her second season on the LPGA, was making her first start since missing one in Australia at the beginning of the year. She had three birdies against one bogey on either side of the turn and took her total from four-under 212 and Tied-50th place to eight-under 280 and Tied-26th place, which gave her a decent start and a cheque of USD 12,697.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Inbee Park built on her solid 54-hole position to complete her 19th LPGA win.

On Sunday, she had four birdies in a row beginning on No. 12 on back nine to win by five strokes over 54-year-old Laura Davies, Ariya Jutanugarn and Marina Alex.

Inbee (67) finished at 19-under-par 269, Davies, Ariya and Marina were 14-under, In Gee Chun and Megan Khang tied for fifth at 275.

Inbee now has 19 LPGA wins including seven majors championships -- she has won four of the five majors -- and an Olympic gold medal. She has already been inducted into Hall of Fame at age 27.

She was also the torchbearer at the recent Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.