Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

China bagged the first gold medal on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Games at Incheon in South Korea. China's SUN Peiyuan won the gold medal in Wushu - Men's Changquan. Meanwhile, India defeated Japan with a massive 31-point lead in women's Kabaddi event. India’s Om Prakash and Sawaran Singh finished first in Rowing, Men's Double Sculls to enter finals.

Here's the latest medal tally: