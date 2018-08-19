हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

China bagged the first gold medal on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Games at Incheon in South Korea.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

China bagged the first gold medal on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Games at Incheon in South Korea. China's SUN Peiyuan won the gold medal in Wushu - Men's Changquan. Meanwhile, India defeated Japan with a massive 31-point lead in women's Kabaddi event. India’s Om Prakash and Sawaran Singh finished first in Rowing, Men's Double Sculls to enter finals.

Here's the latest medal tally:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 1 0 0 1
2 Indonesia 0 1 0 1
3 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1
Tags:
Asian GamesAsian Games medal tallyMedal Tally

Must Watch