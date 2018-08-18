हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony: Neeraj Chopra leads Indian contingent

The 18th Asian Games is a multi-sport event which will be co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony: Neeraj Chopra leads Indian contingent

Indian contingent of 804 athletes and officials will be present at the opening ceremony for Asian Games 2018 at Indonesia's Jakarta. The 18th Asian Games is a multi-sport event which will be co-hosted by Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. The opening ceremony will commence at 5.30 pm IST.

The ceremony will be held in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta. 

An abundance of Indonesian cultures will be showcased through dance, songs, drama, and stage decoration.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. 

Live updates of Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony:

* Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be leading the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.  

* The Opening Ceremony for the 18th Asian Games have begun!

 

Tags:
Asian Games 2018Neeraj ChopraIndia at Asian Games

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close