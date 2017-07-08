close
Austrian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

By Tanya Rudra | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 21:56
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his second pole position in Formula 1, beating Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel by 0.042s in qualifying for the Austrian GP.

Lewis Hamilton will start just eighth - six places behind title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for Ferrari but will be joined on the second row by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

After the session, Hamilton, who had already greeted the Ferrari driver with a handshake, declined an invitation to shake hands with Vettel for the benefit of the TV cameras when the pair, along with Bottas, were interviewed on the start-finish straight.

When: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 17:30 IST

Where: Red Bull Ring, Austria

Where to watch: The live broadcast of the Formula One race will be shown across the Star Sports network, while the live streaming of the race can be caught on Hotstar.com.

