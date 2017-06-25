Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo wins as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel collide

Baku: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, with Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finishing fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth.

Hamilton's Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas finished second after overcoming a first-lap collision with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen that forced him to pit.

Canadian teenager Lance Stroll came home third, the Williams driver's first podium, after being overhauled by Bottas on the line.

Ferrari's Vettel, who seemed infuriated with Hamilton after the British driver slowed on the exit of Turn 15 under safety car conditions after a red-flag stoppage, collided with the triple world champion's Mercedes and was hit was a 10-second stop-go penalty, which saw him drop from second to ninth.

Hamilton was denied the opportunity to prevent Vettel from extending his championship advantage when he was forced to cede his lead after pitting due to a loose head rest.

Australian Ricciardo's victory was his first since he won the Malaysian Grand Prix last year and the victory lifted him up to fourth in the standings on 92 points, behind Vettel on 153 and Hamilton on 139.