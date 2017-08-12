close
Bajrang Punia defeats Rahul Mann in trials, to represent India at World Wrestling Championships

Bajrang thrashed Mann 10-0 to make it to the final list of shortlisted players for the World Championships, commencing on August 21.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 23:02

Paris: Asian champion Bajrang Punia will represent India in men's 65kg freestyle at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships, having beaten Rahul Mann at a special selection trial held here today.

Bajrang thrashed Mann 10-0 to make it to the final list of shortlisted players for the World Championships, commencing on August 21.

Earlier, Mann emerged as the winner in 65kg during the selection trails held in Sonepat last month, but Bajrang submitted an application to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), communicating his inability to take part in the trials due to viral fever and requesting that the final trials in his weight category be held after his recovery.

Mann then suffered from a minor neck injury and the final trial in 65kg category could not be held.

Subsequently, on the request of the chief coach Jagminder Singh, the WFI took the approval from the government for both Bajrang and Mann to travel to France and the final trial be held there before the tournament.

The rest of the squad for the tournament was announced after the selection trials at Sonepat.

The Freestyle squad: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Harphool (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Deepak (86kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

TAGS

Bajrang Punia65kg freestyleWorld Wrestling ChampionshipsRahul MannWrestling Federation of IndiaWFIsports news

