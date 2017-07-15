close
British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

By Tanya Rudra | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 22:38
British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton delighted his home crowd at Silverstone with a crushing performance in qualifying to secure pole position for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is 20 points behind Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel, finished more than half-a-second clear of his nearest challenger as he bids to win his home race for a record-equalling fifth time. 

Kimi Raikkonen will start in second place with Hamilton's title rival Vettel only third.

Hamilton's fantastic triumph also took his career tally to 67 poles, which leaves him just one shy of Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

When: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 17:30 IST

Where: Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

Where to watch: The live broadcast of the Formula One race will be shown across the Star Sports network, while the live streaming of the race can be caught on Hotstar.com. 

