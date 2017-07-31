close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi,' Vijender Singh trolls Zulpikar Maimaitiali ahead of August 5 bout

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective country's India and China as they both remain unbeaten since the time they made their debut in the field of professional boxing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:29
&#039;Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi,&#039; Vijender Singh trolls Zulpikar Maimaitiali ahead of August 5 bout
PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the August 5 double title fight with Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, Indian pugilist Vijender Singh trolled his opponent saying he will try to finish the fight inside 45 seconds.

The bout between WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar was santioned by World Boxing Organisation in June.

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective country's India and China as they both remain unbeaten since the time they made their debut in the field of professional boxing.

A few days ahead of the showdown, Vijender trolled Zulpikar saying, "45 sec mein jald se jald niptaane ka try karoonga. Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi (Will try to finish the fight inside 45 seconds as Chinese products don't last for long)," Vijender was quoted as saying by ANI.

With this fight both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and it will be a double title fight.

The boxer that wins the bout will take home his defended title along with the opponent's title, by the end of the bout he will have two belts on his name.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title entered professional boxing in the year 2015.

Vijender has 8 wins under his belt with 7 of them being won by KO and 1 by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his new opponent.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Vijender SinghZulpikar MaimaitialiWBO Asia Pacific super middleweightWBO Oriental Super MiddleweightVijender vs Zulpikarboxing news

From Zee News

Hardik Pandya&#039;s incredibly fit body will even put some Bollywood hunks to shame – SEE PIC!
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya's incredibly fit body will even put some...

ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings: Novak Djokovic dropped to 5th, Andy Murray continues to lead
Tennis

ATP Men's Singles Rankings: Novak Djokovic dropped to...

Sachin Tendulkar echoes PM Narendra Modi&#039;s praise for Indian women&#039;s cricket team
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar echoes PM Narendra Modi's praise for...

Colombo Test: India&#039;s problem of plenty at top, a good headache for skipper Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Colombo Test: India's problem of plenty at top, a good...

WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunning performance with bat
cricket

WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunn...

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga won&#039;t distract Arsenal&#039;s targets this season: Arsene Wenger
Football

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga won't distract Arsenal...

Need to go slot by slot and be well prepared, says chief selector MSK Prasad on future of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh
cricket

Need to go slot by slot and be well prepared, says chief se...

Parthiv Patel keen to play for India again, doesn&#039;t mind any role the team offers
cricket

Parthiv Patel keen to play for India again, doesn't mi...

cricket

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud suffers stroke, to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video