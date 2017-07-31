'Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi,' Vijender Singh trolls Zulpikar Maimaitiali ahead of August 5 bout

New Delhi: Ahead of the August 5 double title fight with Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, Indian pugilist Vijender Singh trolled his opponent saying he will try to finish the fight inside 45 seconds.

The bout between WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar was santioned by World Boxing Organisation in June.

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective country's India and China as they both remain unbeaten since the time they made their debut in the field of professional boxing.

A few days ahead of the showdown, Vijender trolled Zulpikar saying, "45 sec mein jald se jald niptaane ka try karoonga. Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi (Will try to finish the fight inside 45 seconds as Chinese products don't last for long)," Vijender was quoted as saying by ANI.

With this fight both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and it will be a double title fight.

The boxer that wins the bout will take home his defended title along with the opponent's title, by the end of the bout he will have two belts on his name.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title entered professional boxing in the year 2015.

Vijender has 8 wins under his belt with 7 of them being won by KO and 1 by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his new opponent.

(With PTI inputs)