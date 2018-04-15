हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commonwealth Games 2018 badminton final: Twitter lauds ‘golden girl’ Saina and ‘fighter’ Sindhu after classic clash

It was a thrilling contest and a win-win situation for India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Sunday morning when two of country’s legendary shuttlers – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – fought for gold. While Saina managed to clinch the gold with two straight set wins, there was no shortage of praises for Sindhu, who ensured on the court that the match remained an edge-of-the-seat experience for the viewers.

Both Saina and Sindhu displayed a superb form. While Saina won 21-18, 23-21 to bag gold, Sindhu clinched the silver medal. And Twitter erupted in joy soon after, with twitterati lauding the might of the “golden girl of India” Saina as well as the fighting spirit of Sindhu.

Here are some of the reactions:

With this Gold, Saina has become the first Indian player to win Singles Gold twice at the Commonwealth Games. She had earlier won the title at CWG in 2010. The 2010 Gold medallist and the 2014 bronze medallist Sindhu had clashed at the Senior National championship finals last November with the former having the last laugh after a gruelling match.

