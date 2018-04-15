Commonwealth Games 2018 badminton final: Twitter lauds ‘golden girl’ Saina and ‘fighter’ Sindhu after classic clash

It was a thrilling contest and a win-win situation for India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Sunday morning when two of country’s legendary shuttlers – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – fought for gold. While Saina managed to clinch the gold with two straight set wins, there was no shortage of praises for Sindhu, who ensured on the court that the match remained an edge-of-the-seat experience for the viewers.

Both Saina and Sindhu displayed a superb form. While Saina won 21-18, 23-21 to bag gold, Sindhu clinched the silver medal. And Twitter erupted in joy soon after, with twitterati lauding the might of the “golden girl of India” Saina as well as the fighting spirit of Sindhu.

Here are some of the reactions:

#SainaVsSindhu After injury everyone doubted whether Saina Nehwal would be back at her best & today she showed that she is close to being her best. Good defense

Agressive game

Perfect cross court drops

Precisely placed strong smashes Congratulations @NSaina #CWG Champion pic.twitter.com/0JjvCL501Q — Chandan (@sportsbloggerCK) April 15, 2018

Saina...Saina..Saina..Happy tears. Thanks for making us proud dear. I am very happy right now. That's a great match. Golden girl of India @NSaina @Ravalijanu pic.twitter.com/zNP1PNyZNt — Jyothirmayi K (@urstrulyjoe) April 15, 2018

Yes. Wow what a amazing feeling this is. @NSaina Won the gold medal by beating the favourite in the match @Pvsindhu1. Thats why we call Saina a fighter. Sindhu was leading in 2 game but Saina came back and win the match. Awesome feeling.

Can't have words to describe my happiness pic.twitter.com/4qBRZ5GwG9 — Nikhil Mandhan (@nikhil9650) April 15, 2018

What a match between @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 . Congratulations Saina for winning the gold but the quality of badminton displayed both of you just makes Indians so proud. — Rohan Khandelwal (@docrohan) April 15, 2018

With this Gold, Saina has become the first Indian player to win Singles Gold twice at the Commonwealth Games. She had earlier won the title at CWG in 2010. The 2010 Gold medallist and the 2014 bronze medallist Sindhu had clashed at the Senior National championship finals last November with the former having the last laugh after a gruelling match.