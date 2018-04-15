Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Full list of Indian medal winners

India wrapped up their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign on Sunday at the third spot on the overall tally with 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze medals. On the last day of the 21st edition of the CWG on Sunday, India won six medals, including one Gold, two Bronze, 3 Silver. Saina Nehwal won the only gold for India on Sunday in the women's singles final against compatriot PV Sindhu. The senior pro displayed superb form against Sindhu to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour to bag India's 26th gold medal of the Games leaving Sindhu with the 20th Silver medal. The other silver medal was bagged by World No 1 Indian Kidambi Srikanth who lost the final 1-2 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. India's last silver for the CWG 2018 was bagged by Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty, who were defeated by a much more experienced English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

There were several high points for India in this season of the CWG. World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record in a snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg) in a power-packed performance, clinching a Gold for India. The Indian contingent had twelve members, all of whom have won a medal, including five Gold.

15-year-old Anish Bhanwala became India's youngest gold medalist after shooting a record 30 points in the 25m Rapid Fire final. Indian boxing star Mary Kom won her maiden Commonwealth medal, that too a Gold, in the women's 48-kilogram category.

Here is the full list of medal winners:

NAME EVENT MEDAL Athletics Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Gold Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw Silver Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw Bronze Badminton Saina Nehwal Women's Singles Gold India Mixed Team Event Gold Srikanth Kidambi Men's Singles Silver Rankireddy Satwik/Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar Men's Doubles Silver Venkata Pusarla Women's Singles Silver Reddy N. Sikki/Ponnappa Ashwini Women's Doubles Bronze Boxing Gaurav Solanki Men's 52kg Gold Vikas Krishan Men's 75kg Gold Mc Mery Kom Women's 45-48kg Gold Satish Kumar Men's +91kg Silver Amit Men's 46-49kg Silver Manish Kaushik Men's 60kg Silver Hussamuddin Mohammed Men's 56kg Bronze Manoj Kumar Men's 69kg Bronze Naman Tanwar Men's 91kg Bronze Para Powerlifting Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight Bronze Shooting Jitu Rai Men's 10m Air Pistol Gold Anish Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold Manu Bhaker Women's 10m Air Pistol Gold Heena Sidhu Women's 25m Pistol Gold Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold Shreyasi Singh Women's Double Trap Gold Heena Sidhu Women's 10m Air Pistol Silver Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m Air Rifle Silver Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Silver Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle Prone Silver Om Mitharval Men's 10m Air Pistol Bronze Ravi Kumar Men's 10m Air Rifle Bronze Om Mitharval Men's 50m Pistol Bronze Ankur Mittal Men's Double Trap Bronze Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m Air Rifle Bronze Squash Chinappa Joshna/Pallikal Karthik Dipika Women's Doubles Silver Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Saurav Mixed Doubles Silver Table Tennis India Men's Team Gold Manika Batra Women's Singles Gold India Women's Team Gold Achanta Sharath/Gnanasekaran Sathiyan Men's Doubles Silver Batra Manika/Das Mouma Women's Doubles Silver Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar Men's Doubles Bronze Sharath Achanta Men's Singles Bronze Gnanasekaran Sathiyan/Batra Manika Mixed Doubles Bronze Weightlifting Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77kg Gold Venkat Rahul Ragala Men's 85kg Gold Chanu Saikhom Mirabai Women's 48kg Gold Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham Women's 53kg Gold Punam Yadav Women's 69kg Gold Pardeep Singh Men's 105kg Silver Gururaja Men's 56kg Silver Deepak Lather Men's 69kg Bronze Vikas Thakur Men's 94kg Bronze Wrestling Sumit Men's Freestyle 125 kg Gold Rahul Aware Men's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Bajrang Men's Freestyle 65 kg Gold Kumar Sushil Men's Freestyle 74 kg Gold Vinesh Vinesh Women's Freestyle 50 kg Gold Mausam Khatri Men's Freestyle 97 kg Silver Babita Kumari Women's Freestyle 53 kg Silver Pooja Dhanda Women's Freestyle 57 kg Silver Somveer Men's Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Sakshi Malik Women's Freestyle 62 kg Bronze Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Kiran Women's Freestyle 76 kg Bronze

Though it was not India's best performance overseas in the CWG, it certainly bettered their gold medal tally from the last Games that were held in Glasgow. Coming ahead of the Asian Games, this splendid performance of the athletes is sure to boost its chances in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia later this year.