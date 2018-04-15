Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Full list of Indian medal winners

India wrapped up their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign on Sunday at the third spot on the overall tally with 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze medals. On the last day of the 21st edition of the CWG on Sunday, India won six medals, including one Gold, two Bronze, 3 Silver. Saina Nehwal won the only gold for India on Sunday in the women's singles final against compatriot PV Sindhu. The senior pro displayed superb form against Sindhu to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour to bag India's 26th gold medal of the Games leaving Sindhu with the 20th Silver medal. The other silver medal was bagged by World No 1 Indian Kidambi Srikanth who lost the final 1-2 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. India's last silver for the CWG 2018 was bagged by Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty, who were defeated by a much more experienced English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.
There were several high points for India in this season of the CWG. World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record in a snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg) in a power-packed performance, clinching a Gold for India. The Indian contingent had twelve members, all of whom have won a medal, including five Gold.
15-year-old Anish Bhanwala became India's youngest gold medalist after shooting a record 30 points in the 25m Rapid Fire final. Indian boxing star Mary Kom won her maiden Commonwealth medal, that too a Gold, in the women's 48-kilogram category.
Here is the full list of medal winners:
|NAME
|EVENT
|MEDAL
|Athletics
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Gold
|Seema Punia
|Women's Discus Throw
|Silver
|Navjeet Dhillon
|Women's Discus Throw
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Saina Nehwal
|Women's Singles
|Gold
|India
|Mixed Team Event
|Gold
|Srikanth Kidambi
|Men's Singles
|Silver
|Rankireddy Satwik/Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Venkata Pusarla
|Women's Singles
|Silver
|Reddy N. Sikki/Ponnappa Ashwini
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Gaurav Solanki
|Men's 52kg
|Gold
|Vikas Krishan
|Men's 75kg
|Gold
|Mc Mery Kom
|Women's 45-48kg
|Gold
|Satish Kumar
|Men's +91kg
|Silver
|Amit
|Men's 46-49kg
|Silver
|Manish Kaushik
|Men's 60kg
|Silver
|Hussamuddin Mohammed
|Men's 56kg
|Bronze
|Manoj Kumar
|Men's 69kg
|Bronze
|Naman Tanwar
|Men's 91kg
|Bronze
|Para Powerlifting
|Sachin Chaudhary
|Men's Heavyweight
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Jitu Rai
|Men's 10m Air Pistol
|Gold
|Anish
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Gold
|Sanjeev Rajput
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Gold
|Manu Bhaker
|Women's 10m Air Pistol
|Gold
|Heena Sidhu
|Women's 25m Pistol
|Gold
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Gold
|Shreyasi Singh
|Women's Double Trap
|Gold
|Heena Sidhu
|Women's 10m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Silver
|Anjum Moudgil
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Silver
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Women's 50m Rifle Prone
|Silver
|Om Mitharval
|Men's 10m Air Pistol
|Bronze
|Ravi Kumar
|Men's 10m Air Rifle
|Bronze
|Om Mitharval
|Men's 50m Pistol
|Bronze
|Ankur Mittal
|Men's Double Trap
|Bronze
|Apurvi Chandela
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Bronze
|Squash
|Chinappa Joshna/Pallikal Karthik Dipika
|Women's Doubles
|Silver
|Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Saurav
|Mixed Doubles
|Silver
|Table Tennis
|India
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Manika Batra
|Women's Singles
|Gold
|India
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Achanta Sharath/Gnanasekaran Sathiyan
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Batra Manika/Das Mouma
|Women's Doubles
|Silver
|Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar
|Men's Doubles
|Bronze
|Sharath Achanta
|Men's Singles
|Bronze
|Gnanasekaran Sathiyan/Batra Manika
|Mixed Doubles
|Bronze
|Weightlifting
|Sathish Kumar Sivalingam
|Men's 77kg
|Gold
|Venkat Rahul Ragala
|Men's 85kg
|Gold
|Chanu Saikhom Mirabai
|Women's 48kg
|Gold
|Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham
|Women's 53kg
|Gold
|Punam Yadav
|Women's 69kg
|Gold
|Pardeep Singh
|Men's 105kg
|Silver
|Gururaja
|Men's 56kg
|Silver
|Deepak Lather
|Men's 69kg
|Bronze
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 94kg
|Bronze
|Wrestling
|Sumit
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg
|Gold
|Rahul Aware
|Men's Freestyle 57 kg
|Gold
|Bajrang
|Men's Freestyle 65 kg
|Gold
|Kumar Sushil
|Men's Freestyle 74 kg
|Gold
|Vinesh Vinesh
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg
|Gold
|Mausam Khatri
|Men's Freestyle 97 kg
|Silver
|Babita Kumari
|Women's Freestyle 53 kg
|Silver
|Pooja Dhanda
|Women's Freestyle 57 kg
|Silver
|Somveer
|Men's Freestyle 86 kg
|Bronze
|Sakshi Malik
|Women's Freestyle 62 kg
|Bronze
|Divya Kakran
|Women's Freestyle 68 kg
|Bronze
|Kiran
|Women's Freestyle 76 kg
|Bronze
Though it was not India's best performance overseas in the CWG, it certainly bettered their gold medal tally from the last Games that were held in Glasgow. Coming ahead of the Asian Games, this splendid performance of the athletes is sure to boost its chances in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia later this year.