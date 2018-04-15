हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Full list of Indian medal winners

On the last day of the 21st edition of the CWG on Sunday, India won six medals, including one Gold, two Bronze, 3 Silver. 

Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Full list of Indian medal winners

India wrapped up their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign on Sunday at the third spot on the overall tally with 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze medals. On the last day of the 21st edition of the CWG on Sunday, India won six medals, including one Gold, two Bronze, 3 Silver. Saina Nehwal won the only gold for India on Sunday in the women's singles final against compatriot PV Sindhu. The senior pro displayed superb form against Sindhu to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour to bag India's 26th gold medal of the Games leaving Sindhu with the 20th Silver medal. The other silver medal was bagged by World No 1 Indian Kidambi Srikanth who lost the final 1-2 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. India's last silver for the CWG 2018 was bagged by Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty, who were defeated by a much more experienced English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge. 

There were several high points for India in this season of the CWG. World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record in a snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg) in a power-packed performance, clinching a Gold for India. The Indian contingent had twelve members, all of whom have won a medal, including five Gold.  

15-year-old Anish Bhanwala became India's youngest gold medalist after shooting a record 30 points in the 25m Rapid Fire final. Indian boxing star Mary Kom won her maiden Commonwealth medal, that too a Gold, in the women's 48-kilogram category. 

Here is the full list of medal winners:

 
NAME EVENT MEDAL
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Gold
Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw Silver
Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw Bronze
Badminton
Saina Nehwal Women's Singles Gold
India Mixed Team Event Gold
Srikanth Kidambi Men's Singles Silver
Rankireddy Satwik/Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar Men's Doubles Silver
Venkata Pusarla Women's Singles Silver
Reddy N. Sikki/Ponnappa Ashwini Women's Doubles Bronze
Boxing
Gaurav Solanki Men's 52kg Gold
Vikas Krishan Men's 75kg Gold
Mc Mery Kom Women's 45-48kg Gold
Satish Kumar Men's +91kg Silver
Amit Men's 46-49kg Silver
Manish Kaushik Men's 60kg Silver
Hussamuddin Mohammed Men's 56kg Bronze
Manoj Kumar Men's 69kg Bronze
Naman Tanwar Men's 91kg Bronze
Para Powerlifting
Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight Bronze
Shooting
Jitu Rai Men's 10m Air Pistol Gold
Anish Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold
Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold
Manu Bhaker Women's 10m Air Pistol Gold
Heena Sidhu Women's 25m Pistol Gold
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold
Shreyasi Singh Women's Double Trap Gold
Heena Sidhu Women's 10m Air Pistol Silver
Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m Air Rifle Silver
Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Silver
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle Prone Silver
Om Mitharval Men's 10m Air Pistol Bronze
Ravi Kumar Men's 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Om Mitharval Men's 50m Pistol Bronze
Ankur Mittal Men's Double Trap Bronze
Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Squash
Chinappa Joshna/Pallikal Karthik Dipika Women's Doubles Silver
Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Saurav Mixed Doubles Silver
Table Tennis
India Men's Team Gold
Manika Batra Women's Singles Gold
India Women's Team Gold
Achanta Sharath/Gnanasekaran Sathiyan Men's Doubles Silver
Batra Manika/Das Mouma Women's Doubles Silver
Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar Men's Doubles Bronze
Sharath Achanta Men's Singles Bronze
Gnanasekaran Sathiyan/Batra Manika Mixed Doubles Bronze
Weightlifting
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77kg Gold
Venkat Rahul Ragala Men's 85kg Gold
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai Women's 48kg Gold
Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham Women's 53kg Gold
Punam Yadav Women's 69kg Gold
Pardeep Singh Men's 105kg Silver
Gururaja Men's 56kg Silver
Deepak Lather Men's 69kg Bronze
Vikas Thakur Men's 94kg Bronze
Wrestling
Sumit Men's Freestyle 125 kg Gold
Rahul Aware Men's Freestyle 57 kg Gold
Bajrang Men's Freestyle 65 kg Gold
Kumar Sushil Men's Freestyle 74 kg Gold
Vinesh Vinesh Women's Freestyle 50 kg Gold
Mausam Khatri Men's Freestyle 97 kg Silver
Babita Kumari Women's Freestyle 53 kg Silver
Pooja Dhanda Women's Freestyle 57 kg Silver
Somveer Men's Freestyle 86 kg Bronze
Sakshi Malik Women's Freestyle 62 kg Bronze
Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze
Kiran Women's Freestyle 76 kg Bronze

Though it was not India's best performance overseas in the CWG, it certainly bettered their gold medal tally from the last Games that were held in Glasgow. Coming ahead of the Asian Games, this splendid performance of the athletes is sure to boost its chances in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia later this year.

Tags:
CWG 2018Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018Gold CoastCommonwealth Games 2018India at CWG
Next
Story

Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 11 in Gold Coast

Must Watch