Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Day 10 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: India on Friday witnessed the best performance so far at the Commonwealth Games 2018, adding a rich haul of 11 medals including three gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The overall medal tally rose to 42, which includes 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze. India also qualified for 12 gold-medal matches, which will take place on Saturday.
The gold rush began early in the day, with a couple of gold early in the morning from the shooting ranges where Tejaswini Sawant grabbed the gold in the 50m rifle. Compatriot Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the same event. Later, India's Anish Bhanwala became the youngest shooter to win a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol.
But it also turned out to be one of the most embarrassing days, after race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu were sent home in ignominy.
Following is India's schedule on Day 10 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
HOCKEY
Women's Bronze Medal Match
India vs England (0600 IST)
Men's Bronze Medal
India vs England (1430 IST)
SHOOTING
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification
Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput (0430 IST)
Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2
Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu (o430 IST)
TABLE TENNIS
Mixed Doubles Semifinal
Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das vs Ning Gao/Mengyu Yu (Singpore) (0500 IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho (Eng) (0535 IST)
Women's Singles Semifinal
Manika Batra vs Tianwei Feng (Singapore) (0610 IST)
Men's Singles Semifinal
Achanta Sharath vs Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) (1200 IST)
Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs Yew En Koen Pang/Shao Feng Ethan Poh (Singapore) (1535 IST)
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Achanta Sharath/GNANASEKARAN Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (Eng) (1615 IST)
WRESTLING (Starts at 0600 IST)
Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
Sakshi Malik vs Berthe Emillene (Cameroon)
Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Final
Somveer vs Kookoo Taebontangaroa (KIR)
Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
Vinesh vs Miesinnei Genesis (Nigeria)
Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
Sumit vs Claude Kouamen Mbianga (Cameroon)
BADMINTON (Starts at 0630 IST)
Men's Doubles Semifinal
Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Sachin Dias/Buwaneka Goonethilleka (Sri Lanka)
Women's Doubles Semifinal
N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Mei Kuan Chow/Vivian Hoo (Malaysia)
Men's Singles Semifinal
Kidambi Srikanth vs Rajiv Ouseph (Eng)
H S Prannoy vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)
Women's Singles Semifinal
Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)
P V Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)
BOXING
Women's 45-48kg Final Bout
MC Mary Kom vs Kristina O'hara (Northern Ireland) (0732 IST)
Men's 46-49kg Final Bout
Amit vs Galal Yafai (Eng) (0817 IST)
Men's 52kg Final Bout
Gaurav Solanki vs Brendan Irvine (Northern Ireland) (0832 IST)
Men's 60kg Final Bout
Manish Kaushik vs Harry Garside (Aus) (0847 IST)
Men's 75kg Final Bout
Vikas Krishan vs Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi (Cameroon) (1517 IST)
Men's +91kg Final Bout
Satish Kumar vs Frazer Clarke (Eng) (1547 IST)
ATHLETICS
Men's Javelin Throw Final
Neeraj Chopra and Vipin Kashana (1005 IST)
Men's Triple Jump Final
Arpinder Singh (1045 IST)
Men's 1500m Final
Jinson Johnson (1140 IST)
Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final
India (1208 IST)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final
India (1237 IST)
SQUASH
Women's Doubles Semi Final
Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Laura Massaro/Sarah-Jane Perry (Eng) (0730 IST)
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Donna Urquhart/Cameron Pilley (Aus) (1430 IST)
