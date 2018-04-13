Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Day 10 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: India on Friday witnessed the best performance so far at the Commonwealth Games 2018, adding a rich haul of 11 medals including three gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The overall medal tally rose to 42, which includes 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze. India also qualified for 12 gold-medal matches, which will take place on Saturday.

The gold rush began early in the day, with a couple of gold early in the morning from the shooting ranges where Tejaswini Sawant grabbed the gold in the 50m rifle. Compatriot Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the same event. Later, India's Anish Bhanwala became the youngest shooter to win a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

But it also turned out to be one of the most embarrassing days, after race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu were sent home in ignominy.

Following is India's schedule on Day 10 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

HOCKEY

Women's Bronze Medal Match

India vs England (0600 IST)

Men's Bronze Medal

India vs England (1430 IST)

SHOOTING

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification

Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput (0430 IST)

Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2

Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu (o430 IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das vs Ning Gao/Mengyu Yu (Singpore) (0500 IST)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho (Eng) (0535 IST)

Women's Singles Semifinal

Manika Batra vs Tianwei Feng (Singapore) (0610 IST)

Men's Singles Semifinal

Achanta Sharath vs Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) (1200 IST)

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs Yew En Koen Pang/Shao Feng Ethan Poh (Singapore) (1535 IST)

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Achanta Sharath/GNANASEKARAN Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (Eng) (1615 IST)

WRESTLING (Starts at 0600 IST)

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic

Sakshi Malik vs Berthe Emillene (Cameroon)

Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Final

Somveer vs Kookoo Taebontangaroa (KIR)

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic

Vinesh vs Miesinnei Genesis (Nigeria)

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic

Sumit vs Claude Kouamen Mbianga (Cameroon)

BADMINTON (Starts at 0630 IST)

Men's Doubles Semifinal

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Sachin Dias/Buwaneka Goonethilleka (Sri Lanka)

Women's Doubles Semifinal

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Mei Kuan Chow/Vivian Hoo (Malaysia)

Men's Singles Semifinal

Kidambi Srikanth vs Rajiv Ouseph (Eng)

H S Prannoy vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

Women's Singles Semifinal

Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)

P V Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)

BOXING

Women's 45-48kg Final Bout

MC Mary Kom vs Kristina O'hara (Northern Ireland) (0732 IST)

Men's 46-49kg Final Bout

Amit vs Galal Yafai (Eng) (0817 IST)

Men's 52kg Final Bout

Gaurav Solanki vs Brendan Irvine (Northern Ireland) (0832 IST)

Men's 60kg Final Bout

Manish Kaushik vs Harry Garside (Aus) (0847 IST)

Men's 75kg Final Bout

Vikas Krishan vs Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi (Cameroon) (1517 IST)

Men's +91kg Final Bout

Satish Kumar vs Frazer Clarke (Eng) (1547 IST)

ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Neeraj Chopra and Vipin Kashana (1005 IST)

Men's Triple Jump Final

Arpinder Singh (1045 IST)

Men's 1500m Final

Jinson Johnson (1140 IST)

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

India (1208 IST)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

India (1237 IST)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Semi Final

Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Laura Massaro/Sarah-Jane Perry (Eng) (0730 IST)

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Donna Urquhart/Cameron Pilley (Aus) (1430 IST)

