Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 10

India had a field day on Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday, winning 17 medals in all - their biggest haul in a day so far at the event. They took their overall tally to 25 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze, third in the table behind leaders Australia and England.

The following are India's medallists on the penultimate day of the event in Australia.

Vinesh: Vinesh won gold in the women's 50kg wrestling competition. She finished top of the standings at the end of the Nordic round robin format.

Neeraj Chopra: Neeraj won gold in the men's javelin throw with a best attempt of 86.47m (seasonal best).

MC Mary Kom: The Manipuri boxer beat Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara through unanimous decision (5-0) in the 45-48kg final.

Gaurav Solanki: Another boxer Gaurav Solanki beat Brendan Irvine from Northern Ireland 4-1 to win gold in the men's 52kg category.

Sanjeev Rajput: Shooter Sanjeev Rajput set a Games record (454.5) to win the 50m Rifle 3 Positions final to claim gold.

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty: The men's doubles table tennis team won bronze beating Yew En Koen Pang-Shao Feng Ethan Poh of Singapore 11-5 11-6 12-10.

Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: The men's doubles table tennis team lost to England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhaul in the final to settle for silver. The Indians lost 5-11 12-10 11-9 6-11 8-11.

Manika Batra: Manika beat Singapore's Mengyu Yu 11-7 11-6 11-2 11-7 to win gold in women's table tennis singles.

Manish Kaushik: Kaushik had to settle for silver after losing his gold medal 60kg boxing bout to Australia's Harry Garside 2-3.

Sumit: Sumit won the 125kg freestyle wrestling gold medal. He won all his four bouts in the Nordic round-robin format to emerge champion.

Somveer: Wrestler Somveer beat Canada's Alexander Moore 7-3 to win 86kg freestyle bronze.

Vikas Krishan: The boxer won India's last gold of the day after beating Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue 5-0.

Satish Kumar: Boxer Satish Kumar lost his +91kg boxing bout to settle for silver. He lost 5-0 to England's Frazer Clarke.

Amit Panghal: Another boxer Amit had to settle for silver after losing 3-1 to England's Gafal Yafai in the 46-49kg category.

Sakshi Malik: Sakshi won bronze after defeating New Zealand's Tayla Ford in the women's 62kg Nordic wrestling match.

Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa: Sikki and Ashwini won bronze in badminton's doubles (women's) after beating Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa of Australia 21-19 21-19.

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal: Pallikal-Ghosal lost 8-11 10-11 to Aussie Donna Urquhart-Cameron Pilley to settle for silver in mixed doubles squash.