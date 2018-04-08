Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 5 in Gold Coast
India had a great fourth day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. India won three gold, one silver and two bronze to take their overall medal tally to 12.
Shooter Manu Bhakar, weightlifter Punam Yadav and Indian women's table tennis team won gold, while shooter Ravi Kumar and weightlifter Vikas Thakur won bronze. Shooter Heena Sidhu won India's only silver medal of the day.
It was India's best day at the event so far as they won six medals in all.
The action continues on Monday and India will hope their medal tally continues to swell. Here is India's entire schedule on the fifth day of the event.
ATHLETICS
Event: Men's 400m Semifinals
Athlete: Muhammad Anas
Time: 3:45 p.m.
Event: Shot Put Final
Athlete: Tejinder Singh
Time: 3:55 p.m.
Event: Men's High Jump
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Time: 5:50 a.m.
Event: Women 400m Heat 1
Athlete: Poovammu Raja
Time: 6 a.m.
Event: Women 10000 m
Athlete: L Suriya
Time: 4:05 p.m.
SHOOTING
Athlete: Jitu Rai, Om Prakash
Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol
Time: 4:30 a.m. (Qualification), 7:30 a.m. (Final)
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh
Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle
Time: 6:30 a.m. (Qualification), 9 a.m. (Final)
SWIMMING
Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:45 a.m. (Heat 6), 4:10 p.m. (Semifinals)
Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 6 a.m. (Heat 2)
BADMINTON
India vs Malaysia
Event: Mixed Team Final
Time: 1 p.m.
BOXING
Event: Men's 52kg Round of 16
Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Ghana)
Time: 8 a.m.
Event: Men's 60kg Round of 16
Manish Kaushik vs Michael Alexander (T&T)
Time: 8:45 a.m.
TABLE TENNIS
India vs Singapore
Event: Men's Team Semifinal 1
Time: 5 p.m.
Event Men's Team Bronze-Medal Match
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Event: Men's Team Final
Time: 2 p.m.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Event: Men’s 105 kg
Athlete: Pardeep Singh
Time: 5 a.m.
Athlete: Lalchhanhimi
Event: Women’s 90kg
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Event: Women’s +90kg
Athlete: Purnima Pandey
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Event: Men’s +105kg
Athlete: Gurdeep Singh
Time: 2 p.m.