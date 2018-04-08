Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 5 in Gold Coast

India had a great fourth day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. India won three gold, one silver and two bronze to take their overall medal tally to 12.

Shooter Manu Bhakar, weightlifter Punam Yadav and Indian women's table tennis team won gold, while shooter Ravi Kumar and weightlifter Vikas Thakur won bronze. Shooter Heena Sidhu won India's only silver medal of the day.

It was India's best day at the event so far as they won six medals in all.

The action continues on Monday and India will hope their medal tally continues to swell. Here is India's entire schedule on the fifth day of the event.

ATHLETICS

Event: Men's 400m Semifinals

Athlete: Muhammad Anas

Time: 3:45 p.m.

Event: Shot Put Final

Athlete: Tejinder Singh

Time: 3:55 p.m.

Event: Men's High Jump

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Time: 5:50 a.m.

Event: Women 400m Heat 1

Athlete: Poovammu Raja

Time: 6 a.m.

Event: Women 10000 m

Athlete: L Suriya

Time: 4:05 p.m.

SHOOTING

Athlete: Jitu Rai, Om Prakash

Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Time: 4:30 a.m. (Qualification), 7:30 a.m. (Final)

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh

Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Time: 6:30 a.m. (Qualification), 9 a.m. (Final)

SWIMMING

Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6:45 a.m. (Heat 6), 4:10 p.m. (Semifinals)

Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 6 a.m. (Heat 2)

BADMINTON

India vs Malaysia

Event: Mixed Team Final

Time: 1 p.m.

BOXING

Event: Men's 52kg Round of 16

Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Ghana)

Time: 8 a.m.

Event: Men's 60kg Round of 16

Manish Kaushik vs Michael Alexander (T&T)

Time: 8:45 a.m.

TABLE TENNIS

India vs Singapore

Event: Men's Team Semifinal 1

Time: 5 p.m.

Event Men's Team Bronze-Medal Match

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Event: Men's Team Final

Time: 2 p.m.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Event: Men’s 105 kg

Athlete: Pardeep Singh

Time: 5 a.m.

Athlete: Lalchhanhimi

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Event: Women’s +90kg

Athlete: Purnima Pandey

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Event: Men’s +105kg

Athlete: Gurdeep Singh

Time: 2 p.m.