Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 6 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

SHOOTING

Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification

Gagan Narang (4:30 IST)

Chain Singh

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision

Annu Singh (4:30 IST)

Heena Sidhu

HOCKEY

Men Pool B

India vs Malaysia (5:00 IST)

Women Pool A

India vs South Africa (15:00 IST)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Pool C

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (6:30 IST)

Vs

Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (8:45 IST)

Vs

Guyana's Fung-A-Fat Mary and Khalil Jason-Ray

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (14:15 IST)

Vs

Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam

Mixed Doubles Pool H

Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu Pal (15:45 IST)

Vs

Cayman Islands' Laing Caroline and Kelly Jacob

ATHLETICS



Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Ayyasamy Dharun (6:45 IST)

Women's 400m Semifinal 1

Hima Das (16:46 IST)

Men's 400m Final

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (17:18 IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles Group 2

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Canada's Stephanie Chan (9:00 IST)

Women's Singles Group 1

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Australia's Melissa Tapper (12:00 IST)

BOXING

Men's 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4

Amit vs Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed (9:17 IST)

Men's 91kg Quarterfinal 1

Naman Tanwar vs Samoa's Frank Masoe (10:32 IST)

Men's 56kg Quarterfinal 4

Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Zambia's Everisto Mulenga (14:47 IST)

Men's 69kg Quarterfinal 3

Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (15:32 IST)

Men's +91kg Quarterfinal 2

Satish Kumar vs Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul (16:17 IST)

SWIMMING

Women's S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1

Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap (S8) (6:35 IST)

LAWN BOWLS

Men's Singles Section A - Round 3

Krishna Xalxo vs Fiji's Arun Kumar (4:31 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2

India vs Jersey

Men's Singles Section A - Round 4

Krishna Xalxo vs Jamaica's Andrew Newell (7:30 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 3

India vs Northern Ireland (7:30 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 3

India vs Australia (11:31 IST)

Men's Fours Section B - Round 2

India vs Botswana (14:47 IST).