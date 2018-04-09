Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 6 in Gold Coast
Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
SHOOTING
Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification
Gagan Narang (4:30 IST)
Chain Singh
Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision
Annu Singh (4:30 IST)
Heena Sidhu
HOCKEY
Men Pool B
India vs Malaysia (5:00 IST)
Women Pool A
India vs South Africa (15:00 IST)
SQUASH
Women's Doubles Pool C
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (6:30 IST)
Vs
Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar
Mixed Doubles Pool E
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (8:45 IST)
Vs
Guyana's Fung-A-Fat Mary and Khalil Jason-Ray
Mixed Doubles Pool E
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (14:15 IST)
Vs
Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam
Mixed Doubles Pool H
Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu Pal (15:45 IST)
Vs
Cayman Islands' Laing Caroline and Kelly Jacob
ATHLETICS
Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
Ayyasamy Dharun (6:45 IST)
Women's 400m Semifinal 1
Hima Das (16:46 IST)
Men's 400m Final
Muhammed Anas Yahiya (17:18 IST)
TABLE TENNIS
Women's Singles Group 2
Vaishnavi Sutar vs Canada's Stephanie Chan (9:00 IST)
Women's Singles Group 1
Maitreyee Sarkar vs Australia's Melissa Tapper (12:00 IST)
BOXING
Men's 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4
Amit vs Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed (9:17 IST)
Men's 91kg Quarterfinal 1
Naman Tanwar vs Samoa's Frank Masoe (10:32 IST)
Men's 56kg Quarterfinal 4
Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Zambia's Everisto Mulenga (14:47 IST)
Men's 69kg Quarterfinal 3
Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (15:32 IST)
Men's +91kg Quarterfinal 2
Satish Kumar vs Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul (16:17 IST)
SWIMMING
Women's S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1
Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap (S8) (6:35 IST)
LAWN BOWLS
Men's Singles Section A - Round 3
Krishna Xalxo vs Fiji's Arun Kumar (4:31 IST)
Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2
India vs Jersey
Men's Singles Section A - Round 4
Krishna Xalxo vs Jamaica's Andrew Newell (7:30 IST)
Women's Pairs Section A - Round 3
India vs Northern Ireland (7:30 IST)
Women's Triples Section A - Round 3
India vs Australia (11:31 IST)
Men's Fours Section B - Round 2
India vs Botswana (14:47 IST).